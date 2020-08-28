Leon County deputies investigating homicide on Ox Bow Circle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies are investigating a homicide at a home in the 7400 block of Ox Bow Circle. The home is located on the city’s northside.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Thursday. An LCSO spokesperson tells WCTV no one has been arrested yet.

LCSO is expected to release more information in the next couple of hours.

