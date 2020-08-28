Advertisement

Leon County Schools place new safety measures for students riding buses

All students, bus drivers and bus assistants will be required to wear masks while on the bus.
All students, bus drivers and bus assistants will be required to wear masks while on the bus.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, August 31, is the first day of school for Leon County students.

For students riding the bus to school, there are new safety measures in place.

All students, bus drivers and bus assistants will be required to wear masks while on the bus.

The director of transportation for Leon County Schools, James Cole, tells WCTV they will temperature check all bus drivers and bus assistants at the start of their day.

Buses will be disinfected twice a day; once after morning drops off and again after students are dropped off at home.

As for social distancing, Cole says he does expect the number of students riding the bus will go down because a lot of parents chose to place their children in the Digital Academy.

“And so we do anticipate some opportunities for us to social distance on the school bus. If our parents have the resources to take their kids to school that would greatly help us and we can reduce the density on our busses, but if not we are absolutely going to try our best to social distance on all of our buses,” said Cole.

Cole is encouraging parents to speak with their children so they know to keep their masks on at all times while riding the bus.

He adds there will be hand sanitizer on all buses, and students will have an assigned seat on the bus.

“We do have seating charts on all of our buses so if anything does happen we’ll be able to contact trace. We can see where those students sit on the bus. We also have cameras on all of our busses and so if anything happens we can also go back and review that camera footage to determine who that child may have come in contact with,” said Cole.

Cole says their transportation department will reassess their bus routes after the first couple of weeks of school, so if they need to split routes to reduce the number of students on the bus they can.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Joe Louis Street

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street.

News

Tallahassee Police asking for help in finding man missing since May

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 66-year-old Richard Alan Parks, who was last seen on May 25.

News

Innovatice Community Engagement Foundation holds annual Backpack Bash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Chloe Harden
The Innovative Community Engagement Foundation hosted its fifth-annual Back to School Backpack Bash on Friday.

Seminoles

‘They have an influence’: Seminoles continuing to talk about social injustice following Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Following Friday’s practice, questions began to turn to the recent protests around the killing of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

GHSA

Thomas County Central’s Kirkendoll is mastering the art of switch hitting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
In the modern high school softball game, the switcher hitter seems to be a thing of the past.

Latest News

News

GBI investigating death of Quitman 17-year-old

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WALB News 10
Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, died from injuries after the agency said it appeared he was shot while sleeping.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Weather

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic with potential for further development

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
There are two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic that have a low to moderate chance of development over the next five days.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

GHSA

Lowndes sweeps Thomas County Central in Thursday night showdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Thursday, the Lowndes Vikings traveled to take on Thomas County Central in GHSA volleyball action.