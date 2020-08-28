Leon County Schools place new safety measures for students riding buses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, August 31, is the first day of school for Leon County students.

For students riding the bus to school, there are new safety measures in place.

All students, bus drivers and bus assistants will be required to wear masks while on the bus.

The director of transportation for Leon County Schools, James Cole, tells WCTV they will temperature check all bus drivers and bus assistants at the start of their day.

Buses will be disinfected twice a day; once after morning drops off and again after students are dropped off at home.

As for social distancing, Cole says he does expect the number of students riding the bus will go down because a lot of parents chose to place their children in the Digital Academy.

“And so we do anticipate some opportunities for us to social distance on the school bus. If our parents have the resources to take their kids to school that would greatly help us and we can reduce the density on our busses, but if not we are absolutely going to try our best to social distance on all of our buses,” said Cole.

Cole is encouraging parents to speak with their children so they know to keep their masks on at all times while riding the bus.

He adds there will be hand sanitizer on all buses, and students will have an assigned seat on the bus.

“We do have seating charts on all of our buses so if anything does happen we’ll be able to contact trace. We can see where those students sit on the bus. We also have cameras on all of our busses and so if anything happens we can also go back and review that camera footage to determine who that child may have come in contact with,” said Cole.

Cole says their transportation department will reassess their bus routes after the first couple of weeks of school, so if they need to split routes to reduce the number of students on the bus they can.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.