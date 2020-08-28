Advertisement

Mural project underway to honor bystander killed in Tallahassee drive-by shooting

Volunteers cleaned the side of the Time Saver convenience store to pave the way for a mural that will honor a bystander killed in a drive-by shooting.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As newly released court documents paint a bleak picture of what led up to a drive-by shooting on Alabama Street last Friday, the neighborhood is already dreaming up big plans to move on from the violence stronger.

The shooting left two people injured and killed a bystander, according to Tallahassee Police. The arrest affidavit asserts that the suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old La’Darrius Campbell, was affiliated with a “southside” gang and targeted several “northside” gang members in the incident.

The document ties the shooting to a number of violent incidents in Tallahassee spanning nearly a year. Each back-and-forth violent act spawning from social media taunts.

The shooting left community activists, like Pastor Gregory James, heartbroken.

“It leaves you numb,” he said. “The question is, when does it end? What can we possibly do that we’re not doing?”

The bystander killed in the shooting was 40-year-old Centel Deshazier, known by many as ’Po Boy.’

His aunt, Latrice Harris, spoke on the family’s behalf. She said they “miss him terribly.”

Harris said Deshazier was a bright star, a jokester, who knew how to have fun.

“Every time you saw him he had a smile on his face. You could never tell if he was mad or sad.”

So, in his honor, the community has decided to paint a mural on the side of the convenience store where he lost his life.

One man, called DJ Gremlock, is leading the effort. “Po Boy was my best friend,” he said.

He’s trying to find creative outlets to steer youth in the right direction.

“I just don’t want to bury none of my kids.”

The mural project is attracting activists from all over town. Christic Henry is a community organizer on the south side.

“Ending violence- that’s something that has to happen from the soul up,” she said. It can’t happen from the outside in.”

Harris is grateful the community wants to honor her nephew in such a lasting way.

“The community has really rallied together behind our family and showed so much love and support behind us all,” she said.

Those who live just blocks away hope turning the local shop into an artistic landmark will provide a spark of change.

“These men are now saying let’s be accountable to one another,” Pastor James said. “That’s what brings about real hope.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

