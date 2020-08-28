Advertisement

Second arrest made in Alabama Street shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second arrest has been made in the August 21 fatal shooting at a convenience store on Alabama Street.

City of Tallahassee spokesperson Lizzy Kelley confirms that Javon Peterson, 21, has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Time Saver convenience store.

An innocent bystander, 40-year-old Centel Deshazier, was killed and two other people were injured in the drive by shooting.

Court records show Peterson was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Kelley also confirms that video WCTV obtained of TPD officers searching a home on Coble Drive on Monday was connected to this case.

WCTV has requested the arrest documents. The clerk’s website says those are still awaiting redaction.

Peterson made his first court appearance Friday morning. The judge ordered him to be held without bond.

