Tallahassee group calls on U.S. Senate to pass George Floyd bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network is urging the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Police Reform Bill. Reverend RB Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church put out the call to action during the local commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington.

Many community leaders attended the event, including Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Mayor John Dailey.

Religious leaders, City Commissioners, TPD Chief Revell, Sheriff McNeil, & Deputy TPD Chiefs are here on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington pic.twitter.com/OnkVjmK6Ay — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) August 28, 2020

Chief Revell took the podium to speak about TPD’s role in creating trust in the community.

“There is no one that hates police brutality more than those of us in law enforcement, because it places such a dark cloud over those of us in the community,” Chief Revell said.

Tallahassee Urban League President Curtis Taylor also spoke at the event, encouraging people to vote.

“There has never been a more urgent time than today to demand justice and equal rights for everyone,” Taylor said.

Mayor Dailey said there is a lot of work to do.

“It’s not always easy. It’s sometimes uncomfortable, but it must be done,” Dailey said.

“We have a lot of work to do,” says Mayor John Dailey. “It’s not always easy. It’s sometimes uncomfortable, but it must be done.” pic.twitter.com/pBIu0noeZo — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) August 28, 2020

