Tallahassee group calls on U.S. Senate to pass George Floyd bill

The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network is urging the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Police Reform Bill.
By Pat Mueller and Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network is urging the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Police Reform Bill. Reverend RB Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church put out the call to action during the local commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington.

Many community leaders attended the event, including Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Mayor John Dailey.

Chief Revell took the podium to speak about TPD’s role in creating trust in the community.

“There is no one that hates police brutality more than those of us in law enforcement, because it places such a dark cloud over those of us in the community,” Chief Revell said.

Tallahassee Urban League President Curtis Taylor also spoke at the event, encouraging people to vote.

“There has never been a more urgent time than today to demand justice and equal rights for everyone,” Taylor said.

Mayor Dailey said there is a lot of work to do.

“It’s not always easy. It’s sometimes uncomfortable, but it must be done,” Dailey said.

