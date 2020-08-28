Tallahassee Police asking for help in finding man missing since May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 66-year-old Richard Alan Parks, who was last seen on May 25.

TPD says Parks was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Appleyard Drive.

Officials say it is unknown what Parks was last seen wearing, and that he is approximately six-foot tall, 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. TPD was contacted this week by a concerned family member, who has not... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.