‘They have an influence’: Seminoles continuing to talk about social injustice following Wisconsin shooting

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football team returned to the practice field Friday after taking a scheduled day off on Thursday.

Following Friday’s practice, questions began to turn to the recent protests around the killing of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Norvell said he has talked to his team and also said the university affords players an opportunity to voice their concerns.

“They were able to get to this point where they now have a great platform,” Norvell said. “They have an influence. Just trying to remind our guys: Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose sight of the importance of your voice and who you can impact. That is something that is easily done. The lies of the world will try to keep you quiet or minimize the actions that you show.

Norvell said that talks about racial inequality will continue in the program, as well as daily actions the team can take to better this world.

