Thomas County Central’s Kirkendoll is mastering the art of switch hitting

Thomas County Central senior Morgan Kirkendoll hits from the left side of the plate, something she learned two seasons ago.
Thomas County Central senior Morgan Kirkendoll hits from the left side of the plate, something she learned two seasons ago.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the modern high school softball game, the switcher hitter seems to be a thing of the past. But at Thomas County Central, Morgan Kirkendoll is on her way to mastering the craft.

“She wanted me to be from the left side because of my speed,” Kirkendoll said. “We had a lot of slappers graduate. I just tried it out and it worked for me. I was like leadoff.”

That was during the summer of Kirkendoll’s sophomore year. She says the transition was tough.

“A lot of nights on the cages,” the Yellow Jacket centerfielder said. “Nights on the field. It helped me out a lot.”

During the switch, Kirkendoll trained exclusively from the left side. She started hitting from the left side of the plate in games her junior year, but was not comfortable right away.

“I got more comfortable with it,” Kirkendoll said. “I was able to produce.”

Kirkendoll seems to have mastered the craft; last year, she hit .360.

“She’s just extremely solid,” head coach Robyn Trammell said. “Not to mention just a great kid that works really hard. Very dedicated. Here every day. Just the epitome of what our program is all about.”

Kirkendoll has been on varsity since she was a freshman and Trammell says she sees the continuous to grow.

“Every year she got more and more confident,” Trammell said. “Again, she was one of our best hitters last year. I would say she’s grown with her confidence. She’s really embraced the left-handed slapping. She just makes things happen offensively for us.”

Kirkendoll is also carrying the mantle of being the only senior on the team.

