Two tropical waves in the Atlantic with potential for further development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean Friday with some potential for further development over the next five days.

This wave 850 miles from the Windward Islands has a low chance of development over the next five days. (WCTV)

The first wave was located 850 miles east of the Windward Islands. There is some potential for gradual development as it moves toward through the islands and into the Caribbean Sea. There is a 20% chance of development over the next two days and odds increasing to 30% over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The second wave was just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity remained limited Friday afternoon with some drier air noted to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands - mostly in the lower levels - based on GOES-16 satellite imagery. The northern portion of the wave is expected to dissipate, but that might not be the end of it.

This tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next five days. (WCTV)

“[T]he southern part of the wave is expected to be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.”

The latest European model run does hint at some low-level spin developing in the region west of the Cabo Verde Islands as early as Wednesday. Given how far out in time this scenario would happen, confidence isn’t high. This wave, along with the one to its west, will continue to be watched over the next several days.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.