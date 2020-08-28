Advertisement

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic with potential for further development

The NHC is watching two waves in the Atlantic for potential development.
The NHC is watching two waves in the Atlantic for potential development.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean Friday with some potential for further development over the next five days.

This wave 850 miles from the Windward Islands has a low chance of development over the next five days.
This wave 850 miles from the Windward Islands has a low chance of development over the next five days.(WCTV)

The first wave was located 850 miles east of the Windward Islands. There is some potential for gradual development as it moves toward through the islands and into the Caribbean Sea. There is a 20% chance of development over the next two days and odds increasing to 30% over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The second wave was just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Shower and thunderstorm activity remained limited Friday afternoon with some drier air noted to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands - mostly in the lower levels - based on GOES-16 satellite imagery. The northern portion of the wave is expected to dissipate, but that might not be the end of it.

This tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next five days.
This tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next five days.(WCTV)

“[T]he southern part of the wave is expected to be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.”

The latest European model run does hint at some low-level spin developing in the region west of the Cabo Verde Islands as early as Wednesday. Given how far out in time this scenario would happen, confidence isn’t high. This wave, along with the one to its west, will continue to be watched over the next several days.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 28, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: August 28, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Cheif Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 27.

Weather

Better rain chances coming this weekend

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
As Tropical Storm Laura moves farther inland and the wind speed drops, some of the remnants could play a partial role in the forecast for the weekend with higher rain chances.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon.

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 25.