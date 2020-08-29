Advertisement

Service Woman’s Club, Inc. starting a back to school prayer group

By Lanetra Bennett and Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As schools in Leon County and surrounding communities prepare to start a new school year, GFWC sisters of Service Woman’s Club, Inc. are asking women around the community to join in a back to school prayer for students, teachers, administrators and staff.

We spoke to the president of the organization, Vaness J. Moore, who says the goal is to bring together everyone affected by the pandemic.

“Everybody is affected by this pandemic in some type of way,” Moore said. “And you know the parents have been tossing this idea around of not sending their children back to school through the brick-and-mortar process because it’s a fear of what’s going on.”

Moore says she hopes to ease the anxiety resulting from the pandemic by coming together.

The event will be held at 5 pm Saturday through Zoom and Facebook live.

