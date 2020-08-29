Advertisement

Florida High volleyball looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High volleyball still has a sour taste in their mouth after the way last season ended.

In the region final last year against Trinity Catholic, the Seminoles came out sluggish and dropped the first two sets before forcing a decisive fifth set, but were not able to get the job done.

The players say they have not forgotten about the loss.

However, this year’s club will look different after they lost five seniors, but head coach Shelia Roberts feels the team is right where she expected.

”Working hard, training hard in the hot the sun, we’ve been conditioning,” Roberts said. “Trying to take advantage of the fact that we could do conditioning. We weren’t able to get in the gym a few weeks ago, but we were able to be outside and condition. I think that really helped. We were out in the hot sun working really hard and hopefully that’s going to pay off.”

Florida High starts its quest to a state title on September 10 against Wakulla.

