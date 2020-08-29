Griffin Heights neighborhood shaken by two shootings a week apart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As police continue an investigation into a Friday night shooting at an apartment complex off Joe Louis Street, nearby residents are trying to process another violent act in their neighborhood.

The victims in Friday’s shooting are expected to recover, according to police. Yet the violence comes just a week after a deadly drive-by shooting killed a 40-year-old bystander and left two others injured. Police say it’s gang-related.

Pastor Gregory James, who works on preaching non-violence in his neighborhood, found himself in front of WCTV cameras two days in a row, after sharing his thoughts Thursday about the recent violence.

“Just last week we were here,” he said. “To be back, in the same neighborhood, to hear what we’re experiencing, you become numb to this.”

It’s unknown if Friday’s shooting is connected to the drive-by shooting the week before. That shooting killed Centel “Po Boy” Deshazier, who will now be the subject of a mural his family hopes will encourage non-violence.

Other community activists, like Twanetta Rollias, used Friday’s shooting as a change to plead for change.

“Please put the guns down,” she said. “If you need to talk, we hear you. There’s a better way to resolve this issues. You gotta put the guns down.

“We’re losing too many people, too many mothers are burying their kids. Mothers are weeping out here.”

The somber news put a damper on a planned block party of sorts to honor Po Boy’s life. Yet the crowd vowed to continue, to honor their friend’s legacy.

“We’re trying to be the example to show them it’s safe,” Rollais said. “Because we aren’t going nowhere.”

The neighborhood is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday morning as a benefit to Po Boy’s family. Organizers said it will take place outside the Time Saver store around 9 a.m.

