Lowndes softball hopes to reclaim top spot in tough region

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes softball team is off to a great start region play after a double-header sweep over Tift County on Thursday.

Overall, the Vikettes are 7-2.

This weekend, Lowndes heads to the Atlanta area to play tough competition in Hillgrove, Calhoun and Lassiter before returning south to face Colquitt County, the team that dethroned LHS last year.

“I would put our region up against anybody,” head coach Stewart Thomas said. “Colquitt made it to Columbus last year for the first time and represented our region well as region champions last year. Tift and Camden are the same way. I’ve got a feeling that there’s going to be multiple teams this year make a run in the playoffs from our region.”

The meeting with Colquitt County, on September 3, will be a doubleheader.

