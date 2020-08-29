Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 29 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started with showers in the Big Bend and South Georgia with a few thunderstorms early in the morning. Light to moderate rainfall remained as of 10 a.m. Saturday with more heavier rain moving through the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a very good chance of on-and-off showers and a few storms for the rest of Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 80s in most locations.

A trough of low pressure along with deep moisture will stick around Sunday, bringing a 70% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

High rain chances will stick around Monday, but begin to decrease to near 50% by mid week with highs returning to the lower 90s.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 29 - Morning Update

