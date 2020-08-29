Advertisement

Tallahassee authorities continuing to piece together details of deadly Ox Bow Circle home invasion

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A murder mystery in Tallahassee as investigators are working around the clock to piece together who killed a 25-year-old man and why.

“We are cautioning citizens to make sure you know who you are answering the door for, make sure that you are aware of your surroundings,” Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wallace said.

The deadly home invasion happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. As of Friday night, no one was in custody and there were no details on a suspect, said Deputy Wallace.

Investigators have been very tight-lipped about the case, which left an upscale community full of anxiety.

It was a dreary day in an affluent neighborhood on Tallahassee’s northside, where residents have been left shaken.

“I don’t know what’s going on recently. It’s a very safe neighborhood,” said neighbor Sheetal Goswami. “It’s pretty sad. We just know that it was an Indian family.”

The only sign of trouble on Friday afternoon was a card left behind by detectives on a neighbor’s door, and a broken window and clean-up crew at the home where neighbors said the brutal crime played out.

LCSO is asking for neighbors who have any sort of home surveillance from the 12 hours leading up to the crime to contact them and for anyone with information to call into Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

