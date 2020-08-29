Tallahassee shooting injures 10-year-old inside apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A child was shot in the leg after several shots were fired into a south side apartment, according to police.

TPD officers arrived to Providence Pointe Apartments at 1242 Stuckey Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. They found a 10-year-old child who had been shot in the leg. First responders treated the injury, and the child was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe at least one suspect fired shots into the child’s apartment. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to reach out to officers by calling 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.