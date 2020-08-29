Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

(WJHG)
By Ryan Carl
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tense moments erupted Saturday outside the Capital Building after a gun was pulled during an altercation.

Protesters were outside the Capitol to discuss the recent police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake among others Saturday afternoon.

During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters. Confusion and tension broke out but was quickly deescalated by the Tallahassee Police Department already on scene.

No shots were fired and no injuries as a result of the panic were reported.

Our Brandon Spencer is on the scene and tweeted this video as it happened. Please note that profane language was used and can be heard on camera.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the situation progresses.

