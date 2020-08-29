DEVELOPING: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tense moments erupted Saturday outside the Capital Building after a gun was pulled during an altercation.

Protesters were outside the Capitol to discuss the recent police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake among others Saturday afternoon.

During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters. Confusion and tension broke out but was quickly deescalated by the Tallahassee Police Department already on scene.

No shots were fired and no injuries as a result of the panic were reported.

Our Brandon Spencer is on the scene and tweeted this video as it happened. Please note that profane language was used and can be heard on camera.

BREAKING: Violence breaks out at a Tallahassee #BLM protest as a counter protestor pulls a gun on #BLM protestors after an altercation. pic.twitter.com/iRspZHjA7z — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) August 29, 2020

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the situation progresses.

