Three young sisters own and operate their own vegan eatery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three Tallahassee sisters are learning skills of owning their own place of business at a young age.

Sisters Lyrica (age 13), Zaira (age 12), and Nadira Leo (age 9) own and operate their own vegan eatery named “Bourne Brilliant.”

“We also do things like baked goods, we do holistic items, like teas and bath soaps, we also do different juices and we also do food items as well,” said Zaira Leo.

The vegan and plant-based business is located on McDonnell Drive in the Railroad district.

The trio has been in location since July of 2020.

They originally called their business “Baking Ballerinas” and have been selling their products for years, after winning a children’s cooking completion seven years ago.

“So we won the competition and when you won you get a poster with your logo on it and things like that so it just really fun. And then we kind of took a break more just doing the charity work, not really doing the business and then after like two years we were still doing charity but we kind of came back to the business,” said Lyrica Leo.

“And we renamed ourselves Bourne Brilliant and our first event selling as Bourne Brilliant it was a very good turnout so we decided that we would continue on this journey for as long as we felt like its right,” said Zaira.

Their mother, Syrheda Reed-Leo and the girls father help them every step of the way by letting them grow their passion while letting them be kids.

“I always try to tell the girls life does not revolve around this, this is really umm…it’s still a hobby to them and they’re so young I’m looking forward to the day that they say there is other things that they want to do but it just hasn’t happened yet,” said Reed-Leo.

And with love and their parents support, it makes for the perfect ingredients for a successful business.

“I always say you should have a support system whether it’s your friend, your uncle, your aunt whoever it you just want to have a support system that way you are not doing it also, you have someone that’s going to help you go where you want to go,” said Zaira.

Bourne Brilliant is located at 618 McDonnell Drive B-3.

They are open Thursday-Saturday.

Their hours are:

9AM to 5PM, Thursday and Friday

11AM-6PM, Saturday

