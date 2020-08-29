Advertisement

TPD investigating crime scene at Silver Leaf Apartments

TPD Investigating at Silver Leaf Apartments
By Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an active crime scene at Silver Leaf Apartments off Tharpe Street.

The investigation is open and active. TPD has no additional details at this time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been corrected to reflect that TPD is investigating a crime, not LCSO. The specific crime has yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story: We’ll provide updates on the situation as we learn more

