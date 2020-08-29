Two Chiles staff members test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two staff members at Chiles High School in Tallahassee have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive results confirmed in an email sent to employees at the school by principal Joe Burgess, which WCTV obtained Friday night.

Burgess writes he’s not at liberty to tell teachers and staff members who tested positive, where they work or what specific position they hold at the school.

He goes on to say the employees are quarantining at home until the Health Department clears them through current protocol.

The email also details the struggle for transparency from Leon County Schools about staff diagnosis. Burgess says in that spirit, he was given permission to inform his teachers and staff about the cases, and will keep them updated now that he’s allowed to do so.

WCTV was first made aware about the positive tests on Thursday. A request made then for confirmation from Leon County Schools has gone unanswered. We reached out again Friday night and have yet to hear back.

