FHP investigating fatal crash on Miccosukee Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A collision on a rural stretch of Miccosukee Road in Leon County took a life Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrived to the scene just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Miccosukee and Ulm Road. According to the accident report, a 32-year-old male driving a sedan northbound turned into the shoulder before over-correcting and crossing the center line.

A 63-year-old man in a pickup truck heading southbound collided with the sedan’s right side. FHP said the two vehicles were still in contact with each other near the area of the collision.

The 32-year-old was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The 63-year-old was treated for minor injuries.

FHP was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Fire/Rescue and Leon County EMS.

