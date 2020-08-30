Advertisement

FHP investigating fatal crash on Miccosukee Road

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A collision on a rural stretch of Miccosukee Road in Leon County took a life Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrived to the scene just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Miccosukee and Ulm Road. According to the accident report, a 32-year-old male driving a sedan northbound turned into the shoulder before over-correcting and crossing the center line.

A 63-year-old man in a pickup truck heading southbound collided with the sedan’s right side. FHP said the two vehicles were still in contact with each other near the area of the collision.

The 32-year-old was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The 63-year-old was treated for minor injuries.

FHP was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Fire/Rescue and Leon County EMS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No charges will be filed following Saturday’s altercation outside capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Authorities say no charges will be filed after a tense moment outside the Florida Capitol.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 30 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We have more showers and storms expected for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

News

Teenager shot dead outside Valdosta nightclub Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A teenage boy was shot dead outside a nightclub in Valdosta early Sunday morning.

News

Sights and Sounds of Saturday's Jacob Blake protest outside the capitol

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

Man walks by camera before altercation

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

RAW: Altercation at Tallahassee Jacob Blake Protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
RAW: Altercation at Tallahassee Jacob Blake Protest

Breaking News

DEVELOPING: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Carl
During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

News

Three young sisters own and operate their own vegan eatery in Tallahassee

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Sisters Lyrica, Zaira, and Nadira Leo own and operate their own vegan eatery named “Bourne Brilliant” in Tallahassee.

News

Tallahassee shooting injures 10-year-old inside apartment

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Jacob Murphey
Police are investigating a shooting that left a child with a leg injury.

News

TPD investigating crime scene at Silver Leaf Apartments

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
TPD is investigating a crime scene for a possible stabbing at Silver Leaf Apartments.