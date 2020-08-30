Hannah's, Saturday, August 29th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was a gray Saturday with clouds and showers across the region for most of the day. Showers are continuing to move across the Big Bend, and will likely on continue through this evening. The rain and clouds kept temperatures on the cool side, in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight showers could continue through the middle of the night, especially in the southeastern Big Bend. Afterwards, we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers could develop by late morning and will likely continue through the afternoon with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Chances for showers continue through the work week. The highest chance for rain in the upcoming work week is Monday. Then chances for rain diminish slightly, but scattered showers will still be possible with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is watching three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. One, off the coast of South America has a 30% chance for development and another off the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of development. The third is off the coast of New England in the northern Atlantic, and has a 30% chance of development.

