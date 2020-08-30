Advertisement

“I’m not going to give up hope until we get some answers:” Search continues for missing woman

Kelley Brannon was last seen July 14 at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak, Florida.
Kelley Brannon was last seen July 14 at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak, Florida.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a month after a woman went missing in Live Oak, family and friends are asking for help.

Kelly Brannon, 36, was last seen at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak on July 14.

Brannon’s boyfriend, Eddie Emerson, says she left him a voicemail the night she went missing saying she was getting in to a car. He believes learning more information about that car is the key to help finding her.

Emerson is making a plea for people in the area to speak up.

“There’s a lot of things that give me hope. I have no idea whether the love of my life is alive or dead, it’s not a good feeling,” Emerson said. “The more days that go on the less hope I have, but I’m not going to give up hope until we get some answers one way or another.”

Officials with the Live Oak Police Department say Brannon’s case is still open, and she has not been heard from since July 14. Authorities have been in contact with agencies all across the region, going as far as Albany, Georgia. Officials say they continue following up with those were known to be at the Inn the night she went missing, but so far there are no leads.

Emerson is working on organizing a volunteer search around Live Oak. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact the organizer’s facebook page.

