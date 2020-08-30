No charges will be filed following Saturday’s altercation outside capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a day after an altercation outside the Florida Capitol had protesters running for cover, authorities announced no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department released a lengthy statement explaining why prosecutors made the choice.

According to TPD, a white male in a blue-checkered shirt entered the crowd and began “documenting” the protest. He was pushed from behind by a white protester, which led to an “altercation.” WCTV cameras captured what appeared to be a fist fight between the two men.

The fight knocked the man with the blue shirt to the ground. According to the release, he got back up and then took out a gun.

Video captures what happens next. The crowd of protesters started to disperse. Some started to scream. TPD officers made the man drop the weapon and he was brought into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the man was “under attack before lawfully defending himself.” TPD confirmed he had a concealed carry permit.

The statement also notes that the protest was “non-permitted.” The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized the protest in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

But police say the group never received proper permits to block the intersection outside the capitol, making it more difficult to ensure protesters’ safety.

WCTV cameras were rolling as the tense scene unfolded.

