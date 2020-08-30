Advertisement

No charges will be filed following Saturday’s altercation outside capitol

The aftermath of a tense moment at a protest for Jacob Blake outside the Florida Capitol
The aftermath of a tense moment at a protest for Jacob Blake outside the Florida Capitol(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a day after an altercation outside the Florida Capitol had protesters running for cover, authorities announced no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department released a lengthy statement explaining why prosecutors made the choice.

According to TPD, a white male in a blue-checkered shirt entered the crowd and began “documenting” the protest. He was pushed from behind by a white protester, which led to an “altercation.” WCTV cameras captured what appeared to be a fist fight between the two men.

The fight knocked the man with the blue shirt to the ground. According to the release, he got back up and then took out a gun.

Video captures what happens next. The crowd of protesters started to disperse. Some started to scream. TPD officers made the man drop the weapon and he was brought into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the man was “under attack before lawfully defending himself.” TPD confirmed he had a concealed carry permit.

The statement also notes that the protest was “non-permitted.” The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organized the protest in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

But police say the group never received proper permits to block the intersection outside the capitol, making it more difficult to ensure protesters’ safety.

WCTV cameras were rolling as the tense scene unfolded.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 30 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We have more showers and storms expected for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

News

Teenager shot dead outside Valdosta nightclub Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A teenage boy was shot dead outside a nightclub in Valdosta early Sunday morning.

News

Sights and Sounds of Saturday's Jacob Blake protest outside the capitol

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Man walks by camera before altercation

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

RAW: Altercation at Tallahassee Jacob Blake Protest

Updated: 16 hours ago
RAW: Altercation at Tallahassee Jacob Blake Protest

Breaking News

DEVELOPING: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Carl
During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

News

Three young sisters own and operate their own vegan eatery in Tallahassee

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Sisters Lyrica, Zaira, and Nadira Leo own and operate their own vegan eatery named “Bourne Brilliant” in Tallahassee.

News

Tallahassee shooting injures 10-year-old inside apartment

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Police are investigating a shooting that left a child with a leg injury.

News

TPD investigating crime scene at Silver Leaf Apartments

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
TPD is investigating a crime scene for a possible stabbing at Silver Leaf Apartments.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 29 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Showers and a few storms moved through the area early Saturday morning, but we could see more later today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.