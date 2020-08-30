Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 30 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had more showers and storms to start our Sunday, mainly over the southeastern Big Bend of Florida. With a trough of low pressure nearby along with deep moisture, rain chances will be somewhat elevated to end the weekend. Highs will get into the mid to upper 80s with a 60% chance of rain.

As ridging aloft sets up, rain chances will drop slightly by mid week but deep moisture still remaining will keep odds between 40% and 50% for most of the week. Highs will get back into the lower 90s in our inland locations.

