Teenager shot dead at Valdosta nightclub Sunday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A teenage boy was shot dead outside a nightclub in Valdosta early Sunday morning.

After receiving 911 calls for a shooting, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the parking lot of Vibez Nightclub at 2159 Bemiss Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

On scene, they found a 19-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to VPD, the victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

VPD and Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory are investigating.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and processing the evidence collected on the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.