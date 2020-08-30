Advertisement

Twins nurses working through COVID-19

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two sisters share more than just a birthday. Suzana Oquendo and Wendy Morelos both work at Capital Regional Medical Center. The two have been each other’s support system as they navigate being healthcare professionals during a pandemic.

Wendy Merlos says knowing that she has a family member close by, especially a twin sister with whom she has a lot in common, is the best thing about working with a relative.

Merlos and Suzana Oquendo are sisters who happen to look a lot alike. They coincidentally also share the same passion, both being the first in their family to go into healthcare.

“You have someone that understands the situation, what you are going through and all the emotions that are involved in it and it is just very helpful,” Merlos said.

“We thought it was kind of funny and odd at the same time that we chose this field,” Oquendo said, “but I would say it was a calling for the both of us.”

Merlos works in the COVID-19 unit. She says she has never been fearful always using proper protocol, but she knows her family feels differently.

“First thing I thought of was her and her coworkers, the fear that probably sets in initially, not sure how everything is going to work out,” Merlos said.

“I know for a fact that they have been scared for the both of us. I think we have been the ones have to reassure them that we are okay,” Oquendo said.

The pair lean on one another. Oquendo says they have daily check-ins.

“(I) Make sure that she is okay, and she understands that I am going to be okay,” Oquendo said.

“In a sense I always tell them, don’t worry about Suzana she’s okay,” Merlos said. “I go to her floor, I see every precaution they take, they are all in good hands. And I think just having someone that everything is under control I think helps ease that fear.”

While Oquendo spends her days treating COVID-19 patients, Merlos knows the virus’ swift nature firsthand, having her father in law, lose his life to COVID-19.

“I think every time I see a patient, especially a COVID-19 patient, I think if this was my father in law how would I want him to be treated?” Merlos said.

Both nurses are navigating this unknown terrain. At times it may be challenging, but no matter what, they have each other in life and in work.

“It is definitely helpful to have somebody, a sister, not to mention a twin sister that is going through the same thing as me that I can talk too about it,” Oquendo said.

Both of them tell WCTV that their pride comes in their other coworkers, as they deal with this new virus and the uncertainties that come with it, with humility and grace.

“Definitely a lot of pride,” Merlos said about how she feels about her sister. “Happy for her and that is why I am constantly checking on her to make sure she is okay...We have very similar emotions so I know what she is going through.”

