Big Bend schools look to spread joy with creative back to school videos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some schools in the Big Bend area are getting very creative with how they’re getting their students prepared for the new school year.

Oak Ridge Elementary in Tallahassee and Havana Magnet School in Gadsden County both shared messages virtually to welcome their students back with a smile.

Havana Magnet School Back- to- School Orientation 2020 Posted by Havana Magnet on Friday, August 28, 2020

In an effort to help their students feel excited about returning to school, Oak Ridge Elementary School Principal Jasmine Smith said it’s all about having a fresh start.

“It really is going to be a fresh start for everyone, and so we wanted to just have some positivity I guess with all that’s going on right now in the community and around the world,” said Smith.

To Principal Smith, a fresh start reminded her of the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so the school based its parody video off of that theme song. Smith said she just wants her students to come back to a familiar environment.

“Oak Ridge is home for our kids, and we want it to feel like they’re coming back home tomorrow,” explained Principal Smith.

A similar thought came to the faculty and staff at Havana Magnet School, who created a virtual orientation for their students.

“We want to make sure that we can do as much as we can on our end to give them a sense of normalcy as we begin this new year and do this new and different way,” explained Principal Williams.

Principal Williams said he wanted to relate to his students the best way he knew how: through videos.

“For kids, it’s easier to grab their attention through animation, through technology,” said Williams.

Williams explains to WCTV that he’s excited about the technological strides his school and district are making.

“That’s what I’m most excited about, that we’re really as a district moving to a more technological-based integrated approach to learning,” said Principal Williams.

Principal Smith said she wants to ensure her Oak Ridge students will always be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“Whether you’re learning with us at school or at home, Oak Ridge is still Oak Ridge and no matter where you are once you’re an Eagle, you’re always an Eagle,” said Smith.

Both schools are set to return back to school Monday, August 31.

