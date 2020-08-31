Colquitt County High School sees rise in SAT scores

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Principal Jamie Dixon of Colquitt County High School said students recently made a great accomplishment: a rise in SAT scores.

According to an analysis from last year’s graduating class, the total score rose by 39 points.

Reading and writing rose by 24 points and math rose by 14 points.

Twelve percent of those Colquitt County High students tested above average and only 5 percent tested below average.

While the above-average number didn’t change, the percentage of students who are below average fell by 6 percent.

