Advertisement

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - This could be the final boarding call for the $200 ticket-change fee that has enraged so many U.S. airline travelers over the past decade.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said Monday that they are dropping the fee on most tickets for domestic flights, copying United Airlines’ move one day earlier.

Southwest Airlines didn’t levy change fees to start with, so Monday’s announcements mean that the four biggest U.S. carriers will have roughly similar policies.

Airlines are being battered by the coronavirus pandemic, as travel restrictions and fear of contracting the virus are keeping travelers at home. Normally in summer, 2 million or more people pass through security checkpoints at U.S. airports each day, but that number hasn’t been above 900,000 since mid-March, the early days of the pandemic.

To woo passengers, airlines have required face masks and stepped up cleaning of planes. A few, including Delta, Southwest and JetBlue, limit seating, although American and United try to sell every seat.

Delta and American said they have permanently eliminated change fees for all domestic flights for premium and most economy fares except the lowest fare, called basic economy. American said it will let all passengers fly standby for earlier same-day flights without charge beginning Oct. 1. United is making that change on Jan. 1.

Both carriers also extended temporary waivers on change fees for domestic and international flights, so ditching the fees permanently won’t make much difference to passengers right away. But by doing so, United, Delta and American are abandoning a fee that has drawn particular scorn from customers, consumer advocates and members of Congress.

Airline shares fell on Monday after United’s decision and the expectation that other big airlines would be forced to ditch their change fees too. Delta and United both ended down 3.6%, American shed 4% and Southwest retreated 3.2%.

Even without change fees, plenty of other fees will survive. Charges for checking a bag were greatly expanded more than a decade ago. Many airlines also charge extra for seat assignments, more legroom, priority boarding and other perks, and they provided a growing source of revenue for airlines until the pandemic hit.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FHP: Man dies after driving into Ochlocknee River

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Tallahassee man has died after driving into the Ochlockonee River on Monday morning.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

News

State Attorney says charges for protest incident still on the table

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
On Sunday, Tallahassee Police issued a statement saying no one connected to the incident will face criminal charges. But, on Monday, State Attorney Jack Campbell is saying “not so fast” to that claim.

Latest News

News

Godby students return to the classroom

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, many students at Godby High School were ready to return to the school’s classrooms and hallways.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

News

DeSantis tells parents schools are safe

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
DeSantis assures parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.