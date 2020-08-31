Advertisement

Bomb threat cleared at Department of Economic Opportunity building

The Tallahassee Police Department says employees at the Department of Economic Opportunity have evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The Tallahassee Police Department says employees at the Department of Economic Opportunity have evacuated due to a bomb threat.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Department of Economic Opportunity spokesperson says a bomb threat at the DEO building on East Madison Street has been cleared.

Employees were evacuating from the building around 10:30 a.m. A little before 11 a.m., employees started to head back inside. The DEO spokesperson says employees who want to work from home for the rest of the day will be allowed to do so.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed to WCTV it was working the incident around 10:30 a.m.

The bomb threat appeared on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The DEO building is located at 107 East Madison St.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local college students create pledge to keep each other accountable during COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Students at TCC, FSU and FAMU are working together to hold each other accountable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local college students create pledge to keep each other accountable during COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Students at Florida State University, Florida A&M University, and Tallahassee Community College are working together to hold each other accountable during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an online pledge for students, faculty, and staff to sign.

News

Big Bend schools look to spread joy with creative back to school videos

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Oak Ridge Elementary in Tallahassee and Havana Magnet School in Gadsden County both shared messages virtually to welcome their students back with a smile.

News

Big Bend schools look to spread joy with creative back to school videos

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Oak Ridge Elementary in Tallahassee and Havana Magnet School in Gadsden County both shared messages virtually to welcome their students back with a smile.

Latest News

News

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Carl and Brandon Spencer
During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

News

Footage of Saturday's Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Our Brandon Spencer was on the scene capturing the moments at Saturday's protest.

News

Students not allowed at first two University of Miami home football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Hurricane’s athletic department has announced how they will be handling this year’s football season.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 31, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 31, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 31, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 30, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 31, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.