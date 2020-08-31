Bomb threat cleared at Department of Economic Opportunity building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Department of Economic Opportunity spokesperson says a bomb threat at the DEO building on East Madison Street has been cleared.

Employees were evacuating from the building around 10:30 a.m. A little before 11 a.m., employees started to head back inside. The DEO spokesperson says employees who want to work from home for the rest of the day will be allowed to do so.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed to WCTV it was working the incident around 10:30 a.m.

The bomb threat appeared on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The DEO building is located at 107 East Madison St.

#BREAKING: DEO employees have been evacuated from their building due to a bomb threat. TPD confirms it is working this incident @WCTV pic.twitter.com/Gxx0Gg2Kd4 — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) August 31, 2020

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.