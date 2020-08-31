DeSantis tells parents schools are safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Governor Ron DeSantis made three stops in Florida Monday, assuring parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.

DeSantis says he is also committed to making sure parents know which schools experience outbreaks.

Last week the state briefly published a report showing 900 K-12 teachers and students had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, at a roundtable designed to assure parents that sending kids back to the class is safe, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says that total equates to “less than one percent of one percent” among the entire state.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says the report is just a preliminary draft that the state is still working on, though, and it still needs some modification.

DeSantis also says raw numbers aren’t as important as determining how many people are sick.

“How many of those positive tests were actually…how many of those people are ill. Were any of them ill? How many of them? How many of them are symptomatic? I think that needs to be in there,” DeSantis said.

As the final 10 districts opened Monday, just under 60% of kids are present in the schools.

Michele Gregory has a six and ten-year-old who are back in the classroom on the first day of school.

“I’ve never seen children get dressed faster in my life or move quicker than they were to get back to brick-and-mortar schools,” Gregory said.

“There is no need for fear at this point,” says Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He said kids face more harm at home than in school.

“I mean there were over 200,000 cases that were estimated child abuse that were not picked up because the schools were closed,” Atlas said.

The final message of the day was for teachers and students to not go to school if they don’t feel well or have symptoms.

The state’s most recent pediatric case report was published August 26. It showed 6,167 kids 17-and-under had tested positive for COVID-19 since schools opened August 10.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.