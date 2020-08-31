Advertisement

DeSantis tells parents schools are safe

DeSantis assures parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.
DeSantis assures parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.(KKTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Governor Ron DeSantis made three stops in Florida Monday, assuring parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far fewer risks than keeping them closed.

DeSantis says he is also committed to making sure parents know which schools experience outbreaks.

Last week the state briefly published a report showing 900 K-12 teachers and students had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, at a roundtable designed to assure parents that sending kids back to the class is safe, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says that total equates to “less than one percent of one percent” among the entire state.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says the report is just a preliminary draft that the state is still working on, though, and it still needs some modification.

DeSantis also says raw numbers aren’t as important as determining how many people are sick.

“How many of those positive tests were actually…how many of those people are ill. Were any of them ill? How many of them? How many of them are symptomatic? I think that needs to be in there,” DeSantis said.

As the final 10 districts opened Monday, just under 60% of kids are present in the schools.

Michele Gregory has a six and ten-year-old who are back in the classroom on the first day of school.

“I’ve never seen children get dressed faster in my life or move quicker than they were to get back to brick-and-mortar schools,” Gregory said.

“There is no need for fear at this point,” says Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He said kids face more harm at home than in school.

“I mean there were over 200,000 cases that were estimated child abuse that were not picked up because the schools were closed,” Atlas said.

The final message of the day was for teachers and students to not go to school if they don’t feel well or have symptoms.

The state’s most recent pediatric case report was published August 26. It showed 6,167 kids 17-and-under had tested positive for COVID-19 since schools opened August 10.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

FHP: Man dies after driving into Ochlocknee River

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Tallahassee man has died after driving into the Ochlockonee River on Monday morning.

News

State Attorney says charges for protest incident still on the table

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
On Sunday, Tallahassee Police issued a statement saying no one connected to the incident will face criminal charges. But, on Monday, State Attorney Jack Campbell is saying “not so fast” to that claim.

News

Godby students return to the classroom

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Monday, many students at Godby High School were ready to return to the school’s classrooms and hallways.

Latest News

News

Florida DEO chief resigns amid ongoing pandemic unemployment issues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTSP 10 Tampa Bay
On Monday, DEO Chief Ken Lawson submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. In his letter, Lawson said he is “turning the page and moving forward.”

News

Colquitt County High School sees rise in SAT scores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
Principal Jamie Dixon of Colquitt County High School said students recently made a great accomplishment: a rise in SAT scores.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Isaac to miss entire 2020-21 season after suffering knee injury in bubble, per Magic president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac is going to miss all of 2020-21, Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman confirmed to media members on Monday.

News

Trailer of hurricane relief supplies leaves Tallahassee for Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
A trailer filled with supplies is now on its way from Tallahassee to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.

Coronavirus

Wakulla County health officials hosting rapid COVID-19 testing Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Department of Health - Wakulla County says they will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing for one-day only on Tuesday.

News

Many COVID-19 workers’ comp claims rejected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Sexton | News Service of Florida
The numbers show that most of the denials, or about 62 percent, were made by private insurers that provide coverage to Florida’s employers.