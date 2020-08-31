Advertisement

FHP: Man dies after driving into Ochlocknee River

(WSAZ)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Tallahassee man has died after driving into the Ochlockonee River on Monday morning.

FHP says around 2:17 a.m. on Monday, the man, who has not been identified, was driving onto the Ochlocknee River boat ramp drive from U.S. Highway 90.

Troopers say it is unknown why the car went into the river and the car overturned in the water.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the Leon County Tactical Dive Team and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.

