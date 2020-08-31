Advertisement

Florida High outside hitter Mackey enjoys playing above the net

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school volleyball starts this Friday across the Sunshine State and the Florida High Seminoles will open the year at home.

Any time you head to a Seminoles match, keep an eye on junior outside hitter Keionna Mackey.

“As I am tossing ball, I would catch her. I’m like, “Ok, she’s special,’ She has hops for sure,” head coach Shelia Roberts said.

“I like to hit trick shots,” Mackey said. “Whenever I’m up there, I like to see where they are not at or what’s difficult to get to and that’s just where I aim for.”

Roberts says the junior has grown exceptionally since her freshman year. Much of the success Mackey credits to playing club volleyball.

“Before [on the club team] we had extra outsides,” Mackey said, “So I was at like the bottom and I wasn’t as confident. Once I started with my age group and I started playing tougher competition, I started seeing my potential and gaining more confidence.”

Mackey generates a lot of power with her arm speed on an attack. She says she does extra reps before and after practice. Mackey also says she is working on becoming a six-rotation player.

“Defense and back row,” Mackey said. “Just learning more about it. I’m going to be a [six-rotation player], but that’s more of my weakness than hitting from the outside.”

Our first look at Mackey and Florida High is at home on Friday against Saint John Paul II at 4 p.m.

