Advertisement

Fort Braden students return to school

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday at Fort Braden, teachers and students were excited to return to the books.

But this year there are a lot of changes, one of them being temperature checks, as well as social distancing, and many of their peers are no longer in the classroom, as they take on the digital academy.

At Fort Braden, COVID-19′s danger is known all too well. Two school employees lost their lives to the virus last month, and several others got sick—including the principal.

At 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, cars and buses lined up to drop off students. Those students brought with them an air of excitement that is singular to the first day of school.

The teachers also feeling those same first-day jitters, but the ‘pioneer’ community stands separate from other schools in the district.

They know all too well how important it is to stay healthy and safe against this virus.

Principal Jimbo Jackson greets everyone over the loudspeaker, “Good morning everybody, happy Monday, August 31, first day of school!”

The sights and sounds of a buzzing classroom is something that teachers, like speech pathologist Christine Aaron, could not wait for, “Ready to see the kids we missed them we missed them a lot.”

Dana Wilson has been teaching kindergarten for 17 years at the school, “I’m very excited I am ready to get going. I missed the kids.”

It had been 171 days since Fort Braden heard hallway chatter or classroom lessons. In that time many things have changed, including losing two of their very own, school employees Jordan Byrd and Karen Bradwell.

Principal Jackson shares, “They have all pulled together to put together an unbelievable first day for students and I think that would be a fitting tribute to the memories of those who have passed on. They always did their very best to make this a better place.”

That mission is to make sure masks that are worn, temperatures are checked, and distances are kept. For teachers, like second-grade teacher Rebecca Johnson, it is a challenge they are willing to accept, “We all are expecting bumps in the road for the first few weeks...And I hope they are just patient and flexible with us so we can provide a positive education experience for their children. "

Wilson asks parents, “Just have patience and guidance and grace with all of us during this time.”

Aaron shares, “We are in this together, we are definitely all going to make this work. And we just want everyone to take a step back and give everyone some grace.”

As the 737 ‘pioneers’ head into a new school year, the hope is to have the best one yet.

“For this school year,” expresses Principal Jackson, “I wish for the health and safety, of all of our students and all of our teachers here at ft braden.”

Principal Jackson told WCTV that Monday went better than expected. No one had to be turned away and multiple drop-off lines and temperature check lines ran smoothly. He says his community here is ‘pioneer strong’, and they will continue with that motto going into these next nine weeks.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency extended through Oct. 10

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Angelina Velasquez
The state of Georgia will remain under a Public Health State of Emergency through October 10 after being extended by the governor Monday afternoon.

News

‘We’re like a family’: Brooks Co. High School available for support after student’s death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
“Our football coaching staff has already contacted the players over the weekend as they’re coping with the loss of their teammate,” Brian Law, Brooks County High School counselor, said.

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

News

FDA says outside pressure won’t influence COVID-19 vaccine approval

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Lapook
The FDA Commissioner says, depending on data, it's possible a vaccine could be available by Election Day and before a Phase III trial is completely finished.

Latest News

News

Fort Braden students return to school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday at Fort Braden, teachers and students were excited to return to the books.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Students learning from home at Sabal Palm Elementary dealt with a major equipment glitch on the first day of the semester.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
At Sabal Palm Elementary School, students lined up before the first bell to get temperature checks, causing some congestion on the way into school.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 31.

News

State Attorney says charges for protest incident still on the table

Updated: 2 hours ago
An officer quickly came to the incident to de-escalate the situation.

News

Trailer of hurricane relief supplies leaves Tallahassee for Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
A trailer filled with supplies is now on its way from Tallahassee to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.