Fort Braden students return to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday at Fort Braden, teachers and students were excited to return to the books.

But this year there are a lot of changes, one of them being temperature checks, as well as social distancing, and many of their peers are no longer in the classroom, as they take on the digital academy.

At Fort Braden, COVID-19′s danger is known all too well. Two school employees lost their lives to the virus last month, and several others got sick—including the principal.

At 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, cars and buses lined up to drop off students. Those students brought with them an air of excitement that is singular to the first day of school.

The teachers also feeling those same first-day jitters, but the ‘pioneer’ community stands separate from other schools in the district.

They know all too well how important it is to stay healthy and safe against this virus.

Principal Jimbo Jackson greets everyone over the loudspeaker, “Good morning everybody, happy Monday, August 31, first day of school!”

The sights and sounds of a buzzing classroom is something that teachers, like speech pathologist Christine Aaron, could not wait for, “Ready to see the kids we missed them we missed them a lot.”

Dana Wilson has been teaching kindergarten for 17 years at the school, “I’m very excited I am ready to get going. I missed the kids.”

It had been 171 days since Fort Braden heard hallway chatter or classroom lessons. In that time many things have changed, including losing two of their very own, school employees Jordan Byrd and Karen Bradwell.

Principal Jackson shares, “They have all pulled together to put together an unbelievable first day for students and I think that would be a fitting tribute to the memories of those who have passed on. They always did their very best to make this a better place.”

That mission is to make sure masks that are worn, temperatures are checked, and distances are kept. For teachers, like second-grade teacher Rebecca Johnson, it is a challenge they are willing to accept, “We all are expecting bumps in the road for the first few weeks...And I hope they are just patient and flexible with us so we can provide a positive education experience for their children. "

Wilson asks parents, “Just have patience and guidance and grace with all of us during this time.”

Aaron shares, “We are in this together, we are definitely all going to make this work. And we just want everyone to take a step back and give everyone some grace.”

As the 737 ‘pioneers’ head into a new school year, the hope is to have the best one yet.

“For this school year,” expresses Principal Jackson, “I wish for the health and safety, of all of our students and all of our teachers here at ft braden.”

Principal Jackson told WCTV that Monday went better than expected. No one had to be turned away and multiple drop-off lines and temperature check lines ran smoothly. He says his community here is ‘pioneer strong’, and they will continue with that motto going into these next nine weeks.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.