FWC reports new state record for flathead catfish catch

Angler Lavon Nowling of Santa Rosa County caught the record flathead catfish on a rod and reel using live bait in the Yellow River.
Angler Lavon Nowling of Santa Rosa County caught the record flathead catfish on a rod and reel using live bait in the Yellow River.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed a new state record flathead catfish catch.

FWC says the fish weighs 69.9 pounds, measures to 48.5 inches long and has a girth of 38.25 inches. Angler Lavon Nowling of Santa Rosa County caught the record flathead catfish on a rod and reel, using live bait in the Yellow River.

“I’ve caught some good ones before this fish, but none of them were more than 54 pounds,” said Nowling. “I’ve been fishing since I was old enough to hold a pole and have been fishing on Yellow River as long as I can remember.”

Biologists weighed the fish on a certified scale at FWC’s Blackwater Hatchery near Holt. FWC says the last state record flathead catfish was caught in 2019 on the same river, weighing 69.3 pounds.

“I’ve been deep sea fishing to creek fishing and I never expected to catch a state record fish,” said Nowling. “That day I was fishing for channel catfish and can’t believe I caught a huge flathead. I was in the right place at the right time.”

Flathead catfish are a nonnative fish found in many northwest Florida Panhandle river systems, according to FWC. Flatheads prefer long, slow flowing, moderately turbid rivers, FWC biologists said.

“A state record catch is a once in a lifetime achievement for an angler,” said Jon Fury, FWC’s Director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “We are pleased to award this state record to Mr. Nowling.”

In order for a new freshwater Florida state record to be properly certified, an FWC employee must witness its weighing on a certified scale and a biologist must identify they species. You can find more state records here.

If you have a catch you want to share with WCTV, head to the Fresh Catch section on our ShareIt! tab. Your photo may appear on TV if you share it with us!

