Godby students return to the classroom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day one of fall semester is in the books as more than 30,000 students in Leon County return to school.

Leon County Schools delayed the start date by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, many students at Godby High School were ready to return to the school’s classrooms and hallways.

“I know I’m not going to wake up in the morning. If I’m in my bed on the computer or on the phone, I’m not going to do that, I’m going to sleep,” said sophomore Olivia Johnson. “I like being in school anyways.”

Monday was the first-day students were welcome back in the classroom since spring break.

Added safety measures, like a mask requirement and special attention to enforcing social distancing, created a different first-day feeling.

But many students say it feels like the new normal, and support the school’s safety measures.

“It’s almost like it’s normal, but you know you got to stay safe so don’t get corona,” said freshman Asia Flanders.

Senior Kaeloda Floyd said class time and lunch are a lot different than the last few years at Godby, but it’s worth being back.

“I don’t really mind because you have to wear them everywhere else,” Floyd said. “It doesn’t really matter to me.”

Godby High School Principal Desmond Cole says slightly fewer than half, about 45% of students, are returning to brick and mortar classes, creating smaller class sizes.

“There were like four or five kids, and that may not be the norm. It may end up being eight or nine, but it’s not 27 or 28,” Cole said. “Which is good for our teachers, good for our kids, and other kids are chiming in remotely.”

Throughout the day, reminders played over the loudspeaker reminding students to wear masks correctly and to continue social distancing. School administrators say those reminders will continue.

“I know they haven’t seen each other for many months. They may communicate through texts and social media, but they haven’t seen each other,” Cole said. “This morning we had to say, hey guys, love each other from afar.”

School officials say several families were still registering on Monday morning. They say staff will be working with each student on a case by case basis to determine enrollment.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.