Hannah’s Sunday, August 29th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -After the showers dissipate, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Showers will likely develop in the Big Bend late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

There is a chance for showers and storms Monday morning. Not everyone will have a soggy start, but it’s a good idea to check the radar before heading out the door. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as well, with a few breaks in the clouds. The partly cloudy sky will allow temperatures to warm into the low 90s. The upper 80s are possible, where scattered showers pass through.

Chances for showers and storms continue on Tuesday, before diminishing slightly in the midweek. However, chances for rain in the midweek will still be around 40 to 50 percent. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected in the midweek, which will likely allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid-90s.

