Hannah’s Sunday, August 29th evening update

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -After the showers dissipate, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Showers will likely develop in the Big Bend late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

There is a chance for showers and storms Monday morning. Not everyone will have a soggy start, but it’s a good idea to check the radar before heading out the door. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as well, with a few breaks in the clouds. The partly cloudy sky will allow temperatures to warm into the low 90s. The upper 80s are possible, where scattered showers pass through.

Chances for showers and storms continue on Tuesday, before diminishing slightly in the midweek. However, chances for rain in the midweek will still be around 40 to 50 percent. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected in the midweek, which will likely allow temperatures to rise into the low to mid-90s.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 30 - Morning Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We have more showers and storms expected for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

Hannah’s Saturday, August 29th evening update

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers could develop by late morning and will likely continue through the afternoon with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 29 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Showers and a few storms moved through the area early Saturday morning, but we could see more later today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 28.

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic with potential for further development

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
There are two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic that have a low to moderate chance of development over the next five days.

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 28, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020.

