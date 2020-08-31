Leon County Schools begin 2020-21 school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, students in Leon County are finally returning to the classroom. Monday marked the first day of school for the 2020-21 school year. Teachers and staff welcomed students into schools for the first time since before spring break.

Of course, not everyone will be returning in person. As of last week, the district said nearly half of students selected the remote learning option for this school year.

The Leon County bus compound was buzzing with activity this morning. Bus drivers arrived at the compound around 5 a.m., going through one last sanitation check before they hopped in the driver’s seat and proceeded on their routes.

Each driver received their own sanitation kit, but most of them were no strangers to cleanliness on their buses even before the pandemic.

WCTV asked a bus driver what their biggest concern is going into the school year.

“Really making sure the kids keep their masks on,” Sweet Page, who has driven buses in the district for 25 years, said. “I already keep my bus clean. I’ve already sanitized my life since I’ve been driving this bus. I gotta stay clean in order to keep myself from getting sick, since sometimes they come on sick.”

WCTV’s Michael Hudak interviewed LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna live at the bus compound Monday morning. You can watch the full interview below.

This school year, students are required to wear masks on the bus, and social distancing will be enforced. Additionally, LCS says each bus will undergo sanitation after dropping students off at school.

One question on the minds of many parents is what will happen if a student who rides the bus later tests positive for COVID-19.

LCS tells WCTV the bus driver will be asked to quarantine, and the students who were on the bus will be notified as well. The bus will then undergo complete sanitation.

LCS says although these are the plans in place for now, they are subject to change based on the circumstances that arise as the school year goes on.

The LCS School Board voted on July 28 to delay the beginning of the 2020-21 school year to August 31.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.