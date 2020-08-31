Advertisement

Local college students create pledge to keep each other accountable during COVID-19

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Florida State University, Florida A&M University, and Tallahassee Community College are working together to hold each other accountable during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an online pledge for students, faculty, and staff to sign.

It’s called #PledgeTLH; it includes agreeing to stay home if you’re feeling sick, avoiding any large gatherings or parties and wearing a mask.

“As college students, we go out, we’re very social, we go to school, we go to parties. And it’s just basically signing a pledge to be like, ’I’m going to take responsibility to be accountable to myself and to others, to make sure that other people don’t get infected, and to flatten the curve,” said TCC SGA Vice President Jackelyn Feliciano.

Feliciano says seeing the major universities and colleges in Tallahassee work in tandem was meaningful.

“I think it’s important for us to band together right now; I feel like 2020 is really about community,” said Feliciano.

Part of the pledge also involves educating other students on the importance of social distancing or wearing a mask, and reporting any large gatherings.

You can sign the pledge here.

