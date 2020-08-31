Advertisement

Students not allowed at first two University of Miami home football games

A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between Notre Dame and Miami, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University of Miami’s athletic department has announced how they will be handling this year’s football season. According to their 2020 football stadium experience guide, there is a 13,000 seat capacity for home games in Hard Rock Stadium, but none of them will be filled by students during the first two games.

The athletics department said in a statement, “As disappointing as this is to all of us, especially the students, this is the prudent course of action at this time, as we continue to prioritize health and safety on campus above all else. Stay tuned for announcements regarding gameday activities for students this September.”

In addition to a limited seating capacity, fans and staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except when “actively eating”. All face coverings must be made with at least two layers of material, fully cover the nose, mouth and chin area, and be secured with ties or ear loops. Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandannas and any other covering with an opening will not be accepted as a covering.

The Miami Hurricanes will open their adjusted schedule home against UAB on September 10. The Hurricanes will face Florida State in Miami on September 26.

