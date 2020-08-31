Advertisement

Newly selected Leon County grand jury has 12 homicides, three officer-involved shootings to review

Leon County impanels grand jury
Leon County impanels grand jury(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County impaneled a grand jury on Monday for the first time since January.

The group has 12 homicides, including the Aaron Glee case, to review for first-degree murder charges.

Those citizens will also review bodycam footage of three officer-involved shootings in 2020, including the death of Tony McDade, which has sparked a court battle and debate about Marsy’s Law.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says they have quite a backlog of cases to get through, but he’s confident they’re up to the task.

“I’m incredibly proud of the citizens that showed up today for jury duty, and I’m glad that we were able to select a grand jury. And as soon as their work starts getting done, we’ll be releasing it to the public through the proper channels,” said Campbell.

The jurors will stay socially distanced in the courtrooms, and will be required to wear face masks.

Elevators in the Leon County courthouse are limited to four people at a time. Jurors will also have daily temperature checks.

Aside from the grand jury, the County courthouse remains closed to the public.

