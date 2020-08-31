Advertisement

Smoked Salmon, Dill and Gruyere Tartlets

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 oz smoked salmon, divided
  • 1/2 cup Gruyere, grated
  • 2 boxes mini puff pastry tart shells, frozen
  • 2 tablespoons dill fronds (garnish)

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Whisk eggs, milk, mascarpone, and chives in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chop 3 oz salmon, then fold gruyere and salmon into egg mixture.

Set frozen tart shells on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spoon egg mixture into shells. Bake 10–12 minutes, until tops are lightly golden-brown and eggs are fully set. Allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.

Top each with a small rosette of smoked salmon and garnish with dill fronds.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Smoked Salmon, Dill and Gruyere Tartlets

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Public Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish while on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Cooking with Rebecca: Fried Pickles

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Rebecca Weaver shows us how to make fried pickles in studio.

Recipes

Pan Roasted Fish with Orange-Fennel Orzo Salad

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School prepared this dish on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Pan Roasted Fish with Orange-Fennel Orzo Salad

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School prepared this dish on the WCTV set.

Latest News

Recipes

Cupcake Bouquets

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes
Q-Ti Cakes owner Lolani Green showed off these blooming cupcakes on WCTV’s set.

Recipes

Cupcake Bouquets

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
Q-Ti Cakes owner Lolani Green showed off these blooming cupcakes on WCTV’s set.

Recipes

Thai Curry Chicken

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome of the Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Thai Curry Chicken

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome of the Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Levi Newsome
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Cooking School grilled portobello mushrooms on set as WCTV's Michael Hudak chowed down at the anchor desk.

Recipes

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Cooking School grilled portobello mushrooms on set.