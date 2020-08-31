Smoked Salmon, Dill and Gruyere Tartlets

INGREDIENTS

4 large eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 oz smoked salmon, divided

1/2 cup Gruyere, grated

2 boxes mini puff pastry tart shells, frozen

2 tablespoons dill fronds (garnish)

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Whisk eggs, milk, mascarpone, and chives in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chop 3 oz salmon, then fold gruyere and salmon into egg mixture.

Set frozen tart shells on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spoon egg mixture into shells. Bake 10–12 minutes, until tops are lightly golden-brown and eggs are fully set. Allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.

Top each with a small rosette of smoked salmon and garnish with dill fronds.

