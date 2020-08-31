Smoked Salmon, Dill and Gruyere Tartlets
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup mascarpone cheese
- 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 6 oz smoked salmon, divided
- 1/2 cup Gruyere, grated
- 2 boxes mini puff pastry tart shells, frozen
- 2 tablespoons dill fronds (garnish)
METHOD
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Whisk eggs, milk, mascarpone, and chives in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chop 3 oz salmon, then fold gruyere and salmon into egg mixture.
Set frozen tart shells on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spoon egg mixture into shells. Bake 10–12 minutes, until tops are lightly golden-brown and eggs are fully set. Allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.
Top each with a small rosette of smoked salmon and garnish with dill fronds.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.