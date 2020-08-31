Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on Mahan Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 53-year-old man died after a crash in the 2400 block of Mahan Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

TPD says Stanley Price was the man who died.

TPD says three vehicles were involved in the crash. The at-fault vehicle was traveling east on Mahan Drive, when it hit two other vehicles before striking a brick sign at 2450 Mahan Drive, according to police.

The at-fault driver was taken to a hospital in the area, where he died from his injuries overnight. One of the other drivers was hurt and also taken to a nearby hospital. TPD says they’re expected to be OK. The third driver was uninjured in the crash.

TPD says its traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate this crash. TPD says anyone who may have seen the crash, but did not speak to an officer on scene, should reach out to the department 850-891-4200. Tipsters can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

