Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on Mahan Drive

(WBKO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 53-year-old man died after a crash in the 2400 block of Mahan Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

TPD says Stanley Price was the man who died.

TPD says three vehicles were involved in the crash. The at-fault vehicle was traveling east on Mahan Drive, when it hit two other vehicles before striking a brick sign at 2450 Mahan Drive, according to police.

The at-fault driver was taken to a hospital in the area, where he died from his injuries overnight. One of the other drivers was hurt and also taken to a nearby hospital. TPD says they’re expected to be OK. The third driver was uninjured in the crash.

TPD says its traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate this crash. TPD says anyone who may have seen the crash, but did not speak to an officer on scene, should reach out to the department 850-891-4200. Tipsters can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Service Woman’s Club, Inc. hosts back to school prayer

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The GFWC’s Sisters of Service Woman’s Club, Inc. hosted a virtual back to school prayer on Saturday.

News

Local college students create pledge to keep each other accountable during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students at TCC, FSU and FAMU are working together to hold each other accountable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local college students create pledge to keep each other accountable during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Students at Florida State University, Florida A&M University, and Tallahassee Community College are working together to hold each other accountable during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an online pledge for students, faculty, and staff to sign.

News

Big Bend schools look to spread joy with creative back to school videos

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Oak Ridge Elementary in Tallahassee and Havana Magnet School in Gadsden County both shared messages virtually to welcome their students back with a smile.

Latest News

News

Big Bend schools look to spread joy with creative back to school videos

Updated: 2 hours ago
Oak Ridge Elementary in Tallahassee and Havana Magnet School in Gadsden County both shared messages virtually to welcome their students back with a smile.

News

Bomb threat cleared at Department of Economic Opportunity building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A DEO spokesperson says employees who want to work from home for the rest of the day will be allowed to do so.

News

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Tense moments outside Capitol Building during Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Carl and Brandon Spencer
During an altercation, one person pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters.

News

Footage of Saturday's Jacob Blake protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Our Brandon Spencer was on the scene capturing the moments at Saturday's protest.

News

Students not allowed at first two University of Miami home football games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Hurricane’s athletic department has announced how they will be handling this year’s football season.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 31, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 31, 2020