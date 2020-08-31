Advertisement

‘This is an outrage’: City Commissioners react to Saturday’s incident at the Old Capitol

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City Commissioners are reacting to Saturday’s incident at the Old Capitol, in which a counter-protester brandished a gun during a Black Lives Matter protest.

“This is an outrage. And there needs to be accountability,” said Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

“I am deeply concerned that an armed counter-protester would come to a peaceful protest with the intent of disrupting that protest,” said Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

“I mean, we had a fight, a weapon was brandished in downtown Tallahassee. I am very comforted to know that the State Attorney’s Office is still investigating the incident that took place. But we’re better than this in Tallahassee,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Mayor Dailey is calling on protests to remain peaceful.

“I’m asking everybody to work with us. Obviously we believe in peaceful protests, and we want to support voices being heard, and we are listening. But there is a manner in which we could work well together,” he said.

TPD has asked protesters to obtain permits for the events to allow for proper staffing and safety.

“I’m going to insist that our police department continue to work cooperatively with groups of young people like this who want to peacefully protest to ensure their safety,” said Richardson.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow called for action on social media, posting a series of questions for City Manager Reese Goad and the Tallahassee Police Department, saying investigators need to dig deeper into the incident.

“We have witnesses who say they were never interviewed. We need to get the whole story out there. We want to make sure every video the public may has comes forward so that we can resubmit that to TPD, we can resubmit it to the state attorney,” said Matlow. “Let’s take a closer look at this incident, because it doesn’t seem like all the pieces are adding up.”

State Attorney Jack Campbell says there is still a possibility of charges for the incident coming out, depending on new evidence.

