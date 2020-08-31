Trailer of hurricane relief supplies leaves Tallahassee for Louisiana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A trailer filled with supplies is now on its way from Tallahassee to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.

People have been dropping off water, food, diapers and other items all weekend.

“We parked an empty trailer and all the people in our community showed up and did the work,” supply drive organizer Tom Derzypolski said. He parked the trailer in his driveway and sent out video messages on social media asking people to donate.

A sign on the nearly-full trailer says “Relief for Hurricane Laura survivors from North Florida Hurricane Michael survivors.”

The drive was started by the same family who set up a warehouse in Blountstown immediately after Hurricane Michael.

“We were sick. We were sitting in our house and almost got choked up about it, because we knew what was coming and you knew what they were going to wake up to,” Derzypolski said as he locked the door and headed out Monday afternoon.

The supplies are heading to the small town of Jennings, which is just outside Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“They have a warehouse set up out there much like we had in North Florida and we’re going to get this out there so we can push it out quickly to those who need it,” Derzypolski said.

