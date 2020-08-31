Wakulla County health officials hosting rapid COVID-19 testing Tuesday

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Wakulla County says they will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing for one-day only on Tuesday.

FDOH says the rapid-testing will be held at the Wakulla County Community Center (318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville, Florida).

The department says results should come within 24 hours of testing and are open to anyone aged six months and older.

According to FDOH, you do not need to be showing symptoms or need an appointment to be tested.

