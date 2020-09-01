Advertisement

A woman escapes her captors in Levy County

Alexis Crawford and Christian White are charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery and aggravated battery.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman escapes her captors after being held for 48 hours.

A 39-year-old woman managed to call 911 on Monday, telling the dispatcher she was held against her will at NE 76th St., east of Bronson. Levy County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the call, finding the victim and then transporting her to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the report, the victim told LCSO that she met Alexis Crawford and Christian White through a mutual friend. The victim says she offered to purchase dinner for the Clay County couple at the residence on Saturday and that’s when things turned violent.

The woman told deputies that she was restrained with zip ties, punched, cut, burned, drugged and raped during her time in captivity before she escaped on Sunday - detectives also noted her cuts and burns in the arrest report.

White and Crawford were both charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery and aggravated battery. They are currently being held at the Levy County Detention Facility, and their bonds have been set at $3.25 million dollars each.

