After death of rescuer, Franklin County passes new beach flags ordinance

Double red flags were flying in South Walton on Saturday.
Double red flags were flying in South Walton on Saturday.(South Walton Fire District)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Franklin County commissioners Tuesday morning approved a new ordinance with penalties for people who ignore warning flags on the beach.

The measure is modeled after a similar ordinance in Panama City Beach, according to the county attorney.

The ordinance calls for a verbal warning for a swimmer to get out of the water under a double red flag. If the swimmer ignores that warning, they would be subject to a second degree misdemeanor. That carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. There is an exception for surfers who are tethered to their boards.

Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith spoke in front of the commission ahead of the vote. He called for the new ordinance after the death of volunteer firefighter Brian Smith on August 25.

Brian Smith, with the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department, ventured into treacherous conditions to help a father and son in distress. The two were in the water despite a double red flag warning for swimmers to stay out of the water. Two other people were hospitalized after the rescue, including a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy.

“Do not go into the water with a red flag or a double-red flag. It’s not the locals, it’s the tourists,” sheriff Smith told WCTV after the incident. “If you’re in the water and you’re told to leave and don’t, you will be arrested.”

Before approving the new ordinance, commissioners and the sheriff also discussed plans to add more flags along the beaches of St. George Island. The sheriff said he would like to see at least 10 flags along the island’s five miles of beach. County leaders say they are looking at additional funding sources to add flags. They are also trying to establish plans for who will change the flags to reflect the latest water conditions.

You can learn more about Florida’s beach flag warning program here.

