Brooks County close to breaking through with first win

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brooks County volleyball team continues to get better under third-year head coach BreAsia Burns.

Even though the Trojans sit at 0-8, they have come close to winning some sets against tough competition.

The Trojans were within three points of Valwood in the second set. Then in the opening set against Lowndes, they were only two points away from winning against a Class-AAAAAAA school.

Trojan players say they will continue to get better as they seek their third straight state tournament appearance.

“We’re getting better every day,” senior libero Elizabeth Garcia said. “Young girls are coming here working hard. We get better. I would say I’m pleased with how it’s going so far.”

“If we are not good serving team,” senior middle hitter Arianna Newkirk said. “Nine times out of ten we can’t get as many points as we need. And talking because we need to communicate to know-how has the ball and keep our energy up.”

The next time Brooks County takes the court will be on Tuesday for a tri-match with Ware County and Tift County.

